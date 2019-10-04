Canine distemper outbreak reported in Warwick, Jamestown

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding pet owners to make sure their dogs are vaccinated for the canine distemper virus (CDV) amid an outbreak in two communities.

The DEM issued the warning Friday after the Warwick and Jamestown Police Departments reported a high number of wild animals being infected with the virus. Both agencies said they’ve taken calls over the past two months from residents saying they’d seen “sickly-looking raccoons and skunks.”

The DEM said officers euthanized several animals that were exhibiting symptoms familiar with CDV such as shaking, walking in circles, and loss of awareness of people approaching them. Those raccoons and skunks were tested and later confirmed to have contracted the virus.

While the disease is not transmissible to humans, it’s often fatal to dogs.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the virus attacks dogs’ respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. Symptoms include an emaciated appearance, disorientation, lethargy, and aimless wandering.

The DEM says CDV has historically been rare in Rhode Island because of the state’s strictly enforced regulations protecting animals from imported diseases. However, officials have noticed an increase in cases among dogs arriving from southern states, where the virus is more common.

Because the distemper vaccination is not required by law like the rabies vaccination, the DEM says it’s likely that many pet dogs in Rhode Island are not vaccinated against CDV.

Dogs most often become infected through airborne exposure like sneezing or coughing or after coming into contact with droppings from an infected animal, according to the DEM. It can also be transmitted through shared food and water bowls.

“Canine distemper is a devastating disease for dogs and wildlife,” State Veterinarian Scott Marshall, DVM, said. “Dog owners can protect their pets and minimize risk to wildlife by ensuring their dogs are properly vaccinated against distemper and not bringing pets into public that aren’t fully immunized.”

Tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association on preventing CDV: