Historic 4th of July parade steps off at 10:30 am in Bristol

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The cornerstone of America’s longest-running Independence Day celebration steps off in just a few hours.

The Bristol 4th of July Parade, which is held on Monday whenever the 4th falls on a Sunday, will be fully restored to its former glory after the pandemic limited the event last year.

The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Hope High School.

Attendees must plan to get into town much earlier than that if they want to secure a spot on the parade route; Sherry Avenue and Chestnut and Naomi streets will be closed to traffic starting at 7 a.m., followed by Hope Street at 8 a.m. A parking ban is also in effect along the parade route.

Bristol’s 236th consecutive #4thofJuly Parade steps off at 10:30 this morning — and people here in town take the celebrations seriously! We spoke to folks who woke up at 3:30 AM ‼️ to grab the perfect spot along the parade route 🇺🇸 @WPRI12 pic.twitter.com/icmaylHClQ — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) July 5, 2021

The weather will be great for today's #Bristol 4th of July #parade. Not too hot, mix of sun and clouds and comfortable humidity. While I'm bummed to be at work instead of along the parade route, I am so glad the festivities are back in full force. #RIwx #WPRIweather pic.twitter.com/5vTS9rWZap — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) July 5, 2021

The town capped off its annual concert series on Saturday and held its fireworks display Sunday night.

But Bristol won’t have the only Independence Day celebration on Monday after a rainy Saturday forced many cities and towns to postpone their plans. Pawtucket, East Providence, Newport, New Bedford and several other communities will set off their fireworks Monday night.