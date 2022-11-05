EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was an early morning for local Boy Scouts as they canvassed neighborhoods collecting food donations for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

It was all a part of the annual Scouting for Food Drive, which collects around 200,000 pounds of food from Rhode Islanders .

“Scouting for food is our largest drive of the year,” said Andrew Schiff, CEO of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, who also talked about the increasing need for donations.

“We’re seeing so many new people, people who never needed food assistance before and we know why, it’s because of inflation and all those higher costs of rent and utilities and of course food too,” said Schiff.

Although the event wrapped up today, people can still help by making a monetary donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

12 News is a proud sponsor of the Scouting for Food event.