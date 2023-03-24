PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Best Buddies will hold its 5th Annual R.I. Friendship Walk next month to raise money to support its mission.

The walk will take place on April 22 starting at 10 a.m. at Providence College’s Ray Treacy Track.

Organizers say the event is the “leading walk in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

“Being able to help host an event that focuses on promoting what individuals in our community with a disability can do, rather than what they can’t, means a lot to me,” Emily Marshall of Best Buddies said in a news release.

“My stepbrother has severe and profound special needs, and he is a student at The Carter School at Meeting Street, so events like the Best Buddies Friendship Walks give me hope that one day he and his friends can be equally engaged in the same opportunities as everyone else,” she added.

The event is free and open to the public. In addition to the walk, there will be food trucks, face painting and special performances.

Anyone interested in participating can join a team or create their own. There is no minimum or maximum fundraising goal, but organizers hope to top the $40,000 that was raised last year. All proceeds from the walk will go toward Best Buddies friendship and leadership programs.

Below are photos from previous Friendship Walks, courtesy of Best Buddies: