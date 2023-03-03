PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — To celebrate National Reading Month, Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) is hosting its 13th annual book drive.

The event supports Books Are Wings, a Pawtucket-based nonprofit that puts more than 60,000 free books into the hands of children in need each year.

Courtesy of BankRI

“This drive is so important to our ability to get books to kids before they leave school for the year and to keep books available to them during the summer,” Books Are Wings Executive Director Jennifer Smith said.

Throughout March, all BankRI locations will have a collection bin near its entrance where people can drop off new or gently used books.

Books can also be donated through the nonprofit’s Amazon wishlist.

“We have an incredibly generous community that supports this collection year after year,” BankRI President and CEO Will Tsonos said. “I hope we can make this one the best ever.”