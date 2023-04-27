WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Supporters of The Autism Project will lace up their walking shoes Sunday in the 21st Imagine Walk.

The annual event will kick off at 10 a.m. at Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick. Attendees can enjoy arts and crafts, a food tent, a sensory tent, and an obstacle course.

12 News anchor Kait Walsh will emcee the event, which will benefit programs servicing the Autism Spectrum Disorder community.

To contribute to the cause, register a team for the walk, sponsor the event, or donate. Visit The Autism Project website for more information.

WPRI 12 is a proud sponsor of the Imagine Walk.