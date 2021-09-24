Apples, pumpkins and more: Fall activities being offered across Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fall is officially here, and that means apple orchards, pumpkin patches and corn mazes are opening up for the season.

Here’s a look at the different kinds of fall activities being offered across Southern New England:

Apple and Pumpkin Picking

Whether you’re picking your own, purchasing a bag or just like to stroll through the rows and rows of apples trees with some cider, there are more than enough options to choose from.

Many farms also have pick-your-own pumpkin patches as well!

Dame Farm & Orchards – Johnston

This Johnston farm not only has a variety of apples to choose from, it also boasts several flower fields that guests can comb through and select a mason jar full of beautiful blooms.

The farm also offers tractor rides around their scenic property.

Jaswell’s Farm – Smithfield

Billing itself as the oldest operating apple orchard in town, Jaswell’s offers nine different types of apples across several acres of land.

If you don’t want to pick your own, the farm has pre-bagged apples available for purchase, as well as other artisan goods, in its general store.

Looking for pumpkins? Jaswell’s also has a pick-you-own pumpkin patch that guests can venture through.

Pippin Orchard – Cranston

This well-known farm not only offers seasonal apple picking, it also offers a variety of apple products, farm fresh eggs and fresh produce.

Appleland Orchard – Smithfield

Are you an apple lover? Appleland has plenty of award-winning goods available for purchase, including apple wine, all-natural cider, caramel apples and so much more.

It also offers a variety of outdoor decorations, including pumpkins, gourds and hay bales.

Steere Orchard – Smithfield

This orchard has been growing apples and peaches since the 1930s. Guests who don’t want to pick their own apples can order bags of them ahead of time.

Narrow Lane Orchard – North Kingstown

While Narrow Lane has a variety of apples to choose from, it also has more than 20 different types of fresh fruits available for purchase.

Want to know what’s in season? Guests can check the farm’s growing and picking schedule online prior to making the trip.

Barden Family Orchard – North Scituate

Guests can spend time picking all sorts of fruits at Barden Family Orchard, including apples, peaches, raspberries and blackberries. The orchard also hosts a farmers market through Halloween, so be sure to check out what they have to offer!

Elwood Orchard – North Scituate

This orchard has been offering certified organic apples since 2012. Unfortunately, this year guests can’t pick their own peaches, but prepicked bags will be available for purchase.

Sunset Orchard – North Scituate

Billing itself as Rhode Island’s oldest apple orchard, guests can choose from 25 different varieties of apples, however, only some are available prepicked. Apple availability will be updated regularly on the orchard’s Facebook page.

For more information visit their website

Rocky Brook Orchard – Middletown

This family-run farm is Aquidneck Island’s original pick your own apple orchard. Other fruits, including pears and quince, are also available for picking.

Old Stone Orchard – Little Compton

This farm started in 1988 as a high-density orchard. In addition to apples and pumpkins, guests can also check out a variety of farm animals, including goats, chickens, ducks, pigs and turkeys.

The newest addition to the farm includes its field of sunflowers. The flowers are available for purchase individually at the farm stand.

Dartmouth Orchards – North Dartmouth

Located a mile west of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, this orchard has rows and rows of apples to pick from, as well as a variety of artisan goods available for purchase.

Corn Mazes

Looking to get lose in a corn maze this fall? There are plenty to choose from in Southern New England.

Salisbury Farm – Johnston

This farm boasts that it was the first to offer a corn maze in Rhode Island. The five-acres of corn is arranged into different designs each year, and this year, the theme is “Ride On.”

While the owner says most maze goers make it out within an hour, the farm also offers an additional challenge by providing each guest with a partial map that has four blank boxes on it.

Those boxes correspond to four different hole punches throughout the maze, and if you find them all, you’ll get entered into a raffle.

During your visit, be sure to check out the farm animals, including Finley the Scottish cow. (Fun fact: Finley in Scottish means “warrior.”)

Finley the Scottish cow

Escobar Farm – Portsmouth

This year’s maze features a design which includes a heart over an outline of New England and is appropriately titled “The Heart of New England.”

Escobar’s also has offers a pick-your-own pumpkin patch and hay rides, but reminds all guests that they only accept cash in person and anyone who plans to purchase a ticket with a credit card must do so online beforehand.

Adam’s Farm – Cumberland

While you might visit Adam’s Farm primarily for it’s massive corn maze, you can also check out the farm animals at their petting zoo.

It also boasts that it was selected as the best farm for pumpkin picking in Rhode Island and offers a variety of goods for purchase at its farm stand.

Clark Farms – Wakefield

This year, the theme of the corn maze is “Escape from Alcatraz.” Want to try something different? Try navigating the corn maze at night!

The farm also offers all sorts of fall activities including hay rides, a petting zoo and pumpkin picking.

Simcock Farm – Swansea

Be sure to check out this farm’s corn maze, hop on a hay ride and interact with a variety of farm animals.

This farm also occasionally offers a spooky ice cream sundae stand, so be sure to go online to learn when it’ll be set up.

Know of any other great local orchards, farms or corn mazes?

Send them to us via ReportIt! »