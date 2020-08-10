After deadly Beirut explosion, local Lebanese community collecting donations

A drone picture shows the scene of an explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city’s port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A deadly explosion halfway around the world in Lebanon’s capital city is being felt here in Rhode Island.

Locals in the Lebanese community are collecting donations and sending care packages the families impact by the tragedy.

The Aug. 4 explosion at the port of Beirut killed at least 160 people, injured thousands more and caused widespread destruction.

Go here to donate to Save Beirut, or visit the group’s Facebook page to learn more.

