EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first annual Children First and Always Awards Luncheon was hosted Thursday at the Agawam Hunt Club in Rumford.

The event, sponsored by The Center for Advance Practice at Adoption Rhode Island, honored several individuals who have shown exceptional leadership and dedicated time to making a difference in the lives of children.

The awardees include:

Princess Sirleaf Bomba, Keynote Speaker, Director of Unity and Diversity, Wheeler School

April Dinwoodie, Podcaster, Speaker, Writer, Communications Consultant

Dr. Harold D. Grotevant, Rudd Family Foundation Chair in Psychology, UMASS Amherst Rudd Adoption Research Program

The Honorable Jim Langevin, United States Congress

Neil D. Steinberg, President & CEO, Rhode Island Foundation

Gov. Dan McKee, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and other local leaders were in attendance.