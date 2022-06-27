(WPRI) — It’s almost time for the Fourth of July and 12 News has you covered on what’s happening in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Below is a list of fireworks displays, parades and other celebrations being held across Southern New England this year. (On desktop: use Ctrl+F to search for your community.)

This list will be updated as events are announced or changed.

Rhode Island:

Bristol

The home of America’s oldest continuous Fourth of July Celebration is back to normal after some adjustments were made last year due to COVID-19.

The town is holding its annual fireworks display at Bristol Harbor on July 3, at 9:30 p.m., which will be followed by the annual parade on July 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Coventry

The Johnson’s Pond Civic Association’s annual fireworks celebration is scheduled for July 4.

The fireworks will be lit off around 9:30 p.m. and can be viewed from anywhere along the pond.

Anyone interested in donating to the fireworks celebration can do so online.

East Providence

The City of East Providence is hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 3 at Pierce Memorial Stadium.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with live performances by David Tessier’s All-Stars, Luis Neves, MOJO Rising, Brendan Rush and Bella Hannah.

Fireworks will end the night starting at 9 p.m.

The rain date is Tuesday, July 5.

Glocester

The town will kick off its annual Fourth of July Celebration with a road race on Monday, July 4, at 8 a.m.

Then the town’s 96th Ancients and Horribles Independence Day Festivities will kick off at 4 p.m.

Jamestown

The return of Jamestown’s fireworks is back on Sunday, July 3.

The show will begin at dark.

Narragansett

The town of Narragansett is kicking off its 4th of July weekend celebration with a fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, July 2.

Then, on Monday, July 4, the town is having a beach party with a performance by Brass Force from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The fireworks rain date is Friday, July 15.

Newport

The City by the Sea is holding its fireworks display over the harbor on Sunday, July 3, beginning around 9:15 p.m.

The best viewing spot, according to the city, is anywhere facing westward of the Newport harbor. Popular viewing spots include Perrotti Park, King Park and Queen Anne Square.

Parking is limited, and visitors are encouraged to park in any of the city’s public parking lots.

The rain date is set for Tuesday, July 5.

New Shoreham

Block Island will be celebrating the Fourth of July as they launch their annual fireworks display. New this year, the fireworks will be launched from a barge off of Crescent Beach and will be visible from nearly everywhere on the island.

The firework display will begin around 9 p.m.

A parade is scheduled on Monday, July 4, starting at 11 a.m. from Veteran’s Park and ends at the Statue of Rebecca in Old Harbor. The theme for the parade is “Celebrating Block Island.”

North Kingstown

The town’s Independence Day Celebration will be held on Sunday, July 3, at North Kingstown Town Beach.

The event features a performance by the Lafayette Band at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Admission is free and parking passes are required until 5 p.m.

The rain date is Tuesday, July 5.

North Providence

The town will be celebrating Independence Day on Sunday, July 3.

The event kicks off with entertainment featuring “Reminisce” at 6 p.m., and a food court will be available until 9 p.m.

A fireworks display will take place at Governor John A. Notte Jr. Park on Twin Rivers around 9 p.m.

The rain date is set for Tuesday, July 5.

Pawtucket

The city is keeping the tradition of having its fireworks display at McCoy Stadium for another year.

It will take place on Sunday, July 3, and start at 5:30 p.m. with live music and food trucks parked in the Joseph Jenks Junior High School lot. Fireworks will begin shortly after 9 p.m.

This year’s event is structured similarly to last year’s celebration which welcomed thousands of guests. The stadium will be closed to the public.

The rain date is set for Saturday, July 9.

Portsmouth

Escobar Farm in Portsmouth is holding a fireworks display on Monday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

The back area of their Middle Road farm is the perfect spot to see the fireworks.

Providence

The city’s annual Independence Day Celebration will return for the first time since 2019. The event will be held at India Point Park on Sunday, July 3, at 7 p.m. and will feature family fun, live entertainment, and ending with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

“We are thrilled to continue bringing back our most treasured summer events with the return of our spectacular Independence Day Celebration,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “I look forward to joining our community members at India Point Park to celebrate the Fourth of July together again.”

The rain date will be Monday, July 4.

Smithfield

The Independence Day Celebration at Deerfield Park is set for Friday, July 1.

Food trucks and music begin at 4 p.m. followed by Steve Anthony and Persuasion at 6 p.m. and fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.

The rain date is Friday, July 8.

South Kingstown

The town’s annual 4th of July Celebration will take place on Monday, July 4 at 5:45 p.m. at Old Mountain Field — 831 Kingstown Road, Wakefield.

Festivities include a live concert featuring “Take it to the Bridge,” a variety of food and novelty concessions in the park, a 50/50 raffle, and ends with a firework display immediately following the concert at approximately 9 p.m.

The rain date is set for Tuesday, July 5.

Warwick

The Independence Day fireworks display will be shot from Oakland Beach around 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

Due to the volume of traffic expected at the seawall, spectators are also advised to expect heavy delays on Oakland Beach Avenue and to seek alternate routes to the seawall area, such as Sea View Drive or Pequot Avenue.

The fireworks can also be viewed from City Park, which offers fantastic, unobstructed views of the display along the shoreline.

The rain date is set for Monday, July 4.

Woonsocket

The city’s annual Independence Day celebration will be held on Sunday, July 3 at World War II Veterans Memorial Park.

Festivities will kick off at 3 p.m. with live bands and food trucks followed by the playing of the national anthem and a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

“I want to invite the entire local community to join us to celebrate our Nation’s independence. Due to the pandemic, our Nation and community have gone through recent rough times, and this celebration will get family and friends together again in a beautiful outdoor setting to reflect upon our Nation’s freedom and to just have fun,” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said.

The rain date for the event is Tuesday, July 5.

Massachusetts

Fall River

The city’s annual Fourth of July Celebration is back and kicks off on Monday, July 4.

There will be live music starting at 5 p.m. prior to the fireworks over the Taunton River at 9 p.m.

A number of food and ice cream trucks will be available.

Fairhaven

The town is celebrating the Nation’s birthday in “true Fairhaven style.” It begins with the raising of the flag at Fairhaven High School at 8:30 a.m.

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. from Cushman Park (Green Street side) and continue down Green Street to Fort Phoenix, where the Office of Tourism will hold the annual Independence Day ceremony and the traditional cannon firing by the Fairhaven Village Militia at 10 a.m.

New Bedford

The city of New Bedford is holding its Independence Day fireworks display on Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m., staged from a barge of State Pier in New Bedford Harbor.

According to Mayor Jon Mitchell, the fireworks will cap a long holiday weekend with countless opportunities to enjoy attractions, restaurants and retail downtown and across the City.

Lower Union Street (between N. Water St. and Route 18) will be closed to vehicle traffic and will be the best spot to view the fireworks display.

Seekonk

The Seekonk Speedway Independence Day Thrill Show will be held Saturday, July 2 at 5 p.m.

The event will feature a fireworks display and a variety of races.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online and cost $25 for adults, $12 for kids and children under the age of 5 are free. The gates open at 2:30 p.m.

Did we forget anything? Send any additional fireworks displays or celebrations to reportit@wpri.com.