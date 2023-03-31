METHUEN, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) is holding a goat adoption event this weekend at Nevins Farm.

The 47 goats available for adoption are what remain from the more than 100 seized from a Dighton property last year.

“We generally never had more than a couple with us, and they were always adopted quickly,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell’s director of adoption centers and programs.

Because of that, the MSPCA is waiving adoption fees for the goats, which typically cost $150 to $250.

“We’ve never had a fee-waived adoptathon for goats, but they’ve been successful finding homes for small animals in the past, so we’re employing the same method here in order to get these goats into new loving homes as soon as we can,” Keiley added.

Adopters do not need to have prior experience with goats, but rather a willingness to learn how to care for the animals, according to organizers.

“These goats should remain in a closed herd, due to some potential disease exposure,” Rachel Navarro of Nevins Farm explained. “So while they can’t be housed with other ruminants, this is a great opportunity for people that are newer to farm animals or just recently became able to adopt.”

See pictures of some of the goats below: