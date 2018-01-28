42nd Annual Meeting Street Telethon raises $1,233,541

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – WPRI 12 and FOX Providence once again proudly joined with sponsors Cardi’s Furniture and others to host the 42nd annual Meeting Street Telethon Saturday. The special evening of fun and fundraising was presented live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. from Meeting Street School in Providence. This year’s event raised $1,233,541, the most ever raised in the telethon’s long running history.

“It’s wonderful to see this amazing evening come together each year–all the volunteers, the dedicated Meeting Street staff, the generous sponsors, and of course the kids,” says Patrick Wholey, President and General Manager of WPRI 12 & FOX Providence.

“Meeting Street School is such a special institution, and it makes all of us at WPRI 12 & FOX Providence truly proud to see another successful night of fundraising.”

The four-hour telethon included an inside look at what goes on at Meeting Street, special segments featuring children in Meeting Street’s programs and live interviews with Meeting Street families.

For over seven decades, Meeting Street has been educating students with and without disabilities, with the generous support of the school’s many donors.

Eyewitness News anchors Mike Montecalvo, Shannon Hegy, and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca hosted the telethon at Meeting Street school in Providence. Steve Nielsen and Caroline Goggin were live from Meeting Street’s Dartmouth campus. Eyewitness News anchor Danielle North and Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello as well as the Rhode Show’s Will Gilbert, Michaela Johnson, and Brendan Kirby were also in attendance.

Again this year, the event took place in two locations – the Meeting Street School on Eddy Street in Providence and the Schwartz Center in Dartmouth.

Families who attended the telethon enjoyed activities in the Meeting Street gym, viewed online auction items in person, and met some of the Meeting Street children and their families. They also got to see local television and radio celebrities and local politicians who joined in on the fun and the fundraising.

The funds raised during the telethon will benefit local families and help the organization achieve its mission of “getting the best out of every child.”

Meeting Street describes itself as a place where infants, preschoolers and children of all ages receive individual attention from highly trained educators. Its mission is to “compassionately and innovatively empower children and their families to thrive by fostering the development of the whole child.”

