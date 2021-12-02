425 sets of pajamas collected for kids in foster care

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of local children in foster care will be able to sleep soundly this winter thanks to the efforts of Foster Forward and two state lawmakers.

Rep. Julie Casimiro and Sen. Alana DiMario announced Wednesday that the nonprofit will distribute 425 pairs of pajamas in time for the holidays after collecting donations for the past month.

“In the spirit of the season of giving, we hoped many Rhode Islanders would join us in helping and supporting our youth in foster care and we are very grateful to report that our calls were answered,” Casimiro and DiMario said in a joint statement.

“This time of year is especially hard for these children who have already gone through so much and Rhode Islanders truly came together to brighten their spirits and provide them with the items they need to have a good holiday season,” they continued. “Thank you to all those who participated and for letting the children in foster care know that they are not forgotten.”

In addition to the pajamas, people also donated books, toys, gloves, mittens, pillows and bags, Casimiro and DiMario noted.

Megan Cotter, chair of the Exeter Democratic Town Committee, assisted with the drive, according to the legislators.