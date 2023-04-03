PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — United Way of Rhode Island said its annual fundraising campaign for local organizations was more successful than ever this year, collecting more than $3.4 million.

This year, 401Gives brought in more than 22,700 gifts from at least 15,183 different donors, according to organizers. The money will go to 546 different charities and other nonprofits around the state.

Foster Forward received the most donations, totaling more than $220,200, followed by the Audobon Society with nearly $137,500. Children’s Friend received the third-most with more than $90,700.

401Gives, which usually takes place on April 1, hosted a fundraising weekend for the first time as opposed to a single day.

“This is simply awesome,” United Way President and CEO Cortney Nicolato said. “We come into 401Gives each year with a lot of optimism, and the incredible generosity of Rhode Islanders never, ever disappoints.”