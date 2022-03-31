PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — April 1 is 401Gives Day, an opportunity for Rhode Islanders to give back to the nonprofits that make a difference in the community.

The state’s largest single day of giving gets underway at 6 a.m. Friday and lasts for 24 hours. Those looking to donate can find a full list of participating organizations on 401gives.org and sort by the specific causes they want to support.

The event is now in its third year. On the inaugural 401Gives Day in 2020, more than $1.3 million was raised for 366 local nonprofits, and last year’s event brought in $2.2 million for 422 organizations.

A variety of prizes are available for certain donation amounts, along with donation matches and challenges.