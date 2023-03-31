PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — April 1 is 401Gives Day, a chance for Rhode Islanders to give back to the nonprofits that make a difference in the community.

The state’s biggest time for giving is underway with its first-ever “weekend edition” since April 1 lands on a Saturday this year.

With 401Gives going all weekend long, there are more ways and days to give. Those looking to donate can find a full list of participating organizations on 401gives.org and sort by the causes they want to support.

The event is now in its fourth year. On the inaugural 401Gives Day in 2020, more than $1.3 million was raised for 366 local nonprofits, and last year’s event brought in $3.1 million for more than 500 organizations.

This year’s goal is to break $4 million, according to Rob Hancock, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for United Way. There are 580 nonprofits that registered and it’s the most they have ever had.

United Way of Rhode Island will be transforming its Providence headquarters on Valley Street into the central hub for activities.

A variety of prizes are available for certain donation amounts, along with donation matches and challenges.

A special WaterFire lighting is also happening Saturday at 7 p.m., the usual day of the 401Gives event.