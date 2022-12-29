(WPRI) — The year is coming to a close and people are getting ready to celebrate the arrival of 2023.

The weather looks mild but the 12 News weather team is tracking some substantial rain on the way for Saturday, New Year’s Eve.

If you don’t already have plans for New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of great events planned around Southern New England.

This list will be updated as more events are known.

Rhode Island

North Providence:

If you can’t stay up until midnight, you can head to the North Providence Union Free Public Library for a “Noon Year’s Eve Party” to ring in the New Year a little early. The event starts at 11 a.m.

Providence:

Providence Children’s Museum is once again having its Noon Year’s Eve celebration. There will be music from Rock-a-Baby, raffles, a ball drop at noon and other festivities. The

Rumford:

United Skates of America will have its annual family New Year’s Eve party from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. You can go skate, meet Sonic, and more for $15.99. Tickets are available online.

Warwick:

Once again the city is holding a family-friendly event at 2:30 p.m. where you can enjoy food from local food trucks, festive music and giveaways, followed by a fireworks display at 6 p.m.

If the city has to cancel the display due to weather, a decision will be made the day of around 12 p.m.

Massachusetts

Foxboro:

Patriot Place will have a special New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration featuring fireworks, ice sculptures, games, giveaways, and more taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New Bedford:

The city is offering family fun activities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout downtown. The celebration will be followed by a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.