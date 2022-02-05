2022 Meeting Street Telethon exceeds goal, raises over $500,000 for the non-profit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 46th Annual Meeting Street Telethon is in the books. The three-hour event held live from 7 – 10 p.m. tonight, once again exceed its fundraising goals. When the phone banks closed, the final amount raised was $536,810 for the local area school.

The telethon is Meeting Street’s largest fundraiser which generates critical support for programs serving more than 7,500 children of all abilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Stories of hope and success at the special school will be featured as part of this live event.

“Another year that we had to modify the telethon due to the pandemic, but it was once again no less inspirational and successful. We’re all so proud to bring this evening into reality for our community again this year,” said Patrick Wholey, President and General Manager of WPRI 12, after the evening’s event came to a close.

It’s not too late to contribute and support Meeting Street:

Behind the Scenes of Meeting Street Telethon 2022

Last year’s telethon also raised more than half a million dollars through viewers’ generous donations and support.

This year’s fundraiser was once again proudly sponsored and produced by WPRI 12 and Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses.

Emma, Joseph, Karyss, and Ryan will be joined by WPRI 12 hosts and Ron and Pete Cardi to present the 46th Annual Meeting Street Telethon on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Learn More & Connect With Meeting Street »

Learn about more WPRI 12-supported charitable events at the 12 Charity Connection »