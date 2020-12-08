Tonight at 6:30: 12 Town Hall – Race in RI: The Business of Making Change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In our last 12 Town Hall involving race in Rhode Island, we focused on systemic racism and other problems that must be addressed — but not specific ways to do so.

On Tuesday, 12 News anchor Shannon Hegy is joined by members of The Providence Foundation to take an in-depth look at the deep-rooted issues holding back change in the state, such as housing and workforce disparities and the challenges faced by minority- and women-owned businesses.

Watch the 12 Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Fox Providence or streaming right here on WPRI.com.

