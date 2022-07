PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Monthly held its “Best of Rhode Island” celebration Thursday night at Roger Williams Park Zoo.

The reader poll received more than 120,000 votes on local favorites this year, with over 300 winners announced.

12 News won in three different categories this year:

Michelle Muscatello: Best Female Meteorologist

Kim Kalunian: Best Female Reporter

The Rhode Show: Best Morning Show

What an honor! A huge thank you to everyone who voted me “Best Female TV Reporter” in @RIMonthly’s #BestofRI! Such a fun night celebrating at @RWPZoo with all the winners including my @wpri12 peeps pic.twitter.com/ERAn7yEIlC — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) July 22, 2022