12 Gives Back: Boys & Girls Club of Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the last 150 years, the programs and staff at the Boys & Girls Club in Providence have helped thousands of the city’s youth that will someday be the city’s future.

That’s why they’re the perfect candidate for 12 Gives Back.

“We want to be mentors to these kids. We get them when they are young. We get them after school, help with homework, give them a hot meal. As they get older they become junior staff and come to summer youth programs and sometimes they work alongside us,” COO Mike Scarpetti said.

Eight locations spread out across the capital city serve as a home base for many of Providence’s youth, with 82% of those members living under the poverty line.

The centers provide a safe space for kids and their families to learn, play and grow, helping to make the future a little brighter.

“What’s so fascinating is they are celebrating 150 years. I think the folks at the Providence Boys & Girls Club have done a great job re-inventing themselves and really serving the kids of the greater Providence area,” Tim Draper of Navigant Credit Union said.

