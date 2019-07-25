12 Gives Back: The Rhode Island Foundation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the past 103 years, the Rhode Island Foundation has made giving its mission with the hope to inspire philanthropy and serve the people of Rhode Island.

As one of the oldest and largest community foundations in the country, it is this month’s pick for 12 Gives Back.

The foundation recently gave $2.5 million in grants to improve behavioral health care.

“In strategic areas like education, like healthcare, economic security we do leadership and advocacy in the state,” said CEO and President, Neil Steinberg. “We’ll take the lead on projects like K-12 education and improving that in the state and job training and other things like that.”

Steinberg said that in 2018 alone, the foundation awarded $52 million in grants to over 1,900 organizations.

“We share a lot of things even though we’re different organizations, we both have similar mission statements, we both have similar vision statements and values,” said Randy Solicitto of Navigant Credit Union.

