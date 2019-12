PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Each month, WPRI 12, along with Navigant Credit Union, honors those who make a difference in the community and this month we’re recognizing the life-saving work done by Hasbro Children's Hospital.

It's where healing happens every day in thousands of ways. It's a place you hopefully never have to visit, but if you do, it's where you'll find some of the best pediatric doctors in the country.