NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Each month, WPRI 12, along with Somerset Federal Credit Union, honors those who make a difference in the community and this month we’re recognizing the work done by the Joe Andruzzi Foundation.

WPRI 12’s Melissa Sardelli delivered thanks and recognition on behalf of the TV station, the sponsor, and the community.

Since 2008, former New England Patriots three-time Super Bowl-winning offensive guard Joe Andruzzi and his wife Jen founded and led the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. The organization was born from Joe’s own successful battle with cancer and the couple’s work with young cancer patients. The foundation provides financial assistance to patients and families residing in New England, helping them focus on recovery instead of medical expenses.

Learn more about the Joe Andruzzi Foundation »

More 12 Gives Back: Honoring deserving members of the local community | 12 Gives Back is made possible with the help of their sponsor, Somerset Federal Credit Union.

12 Gives Back – a way to simply say THANK YOU to those making a difference.