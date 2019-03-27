12 Gives Back: Honoring officers at Providence Police Dept.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A warm lunch served with a smile, a small way to recognize these brave men and women who risk their lives each and every day to help keep us safe.

We are starting off 12 Gives Back, by honoring the men and women at the Providence Police Department for their work in the community.

WATCH: Melissa Sardelli present 12 Gives Back honor to the Providence Police

Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements points to citywide programs including mentoring, domestic violence prevention and youth basketball.

In fact, he says members of the Chicago Police Department were in town just this week learning how to incorporate similar programs into their own force.

“We just had a graduation last week with the youth police initiative that’s an initiative where members of the Providence Police Department serve as mentors,” Col. Clements said.

“An opportunity like this to go out into the community and celebrate and thank the people doing such great work is really a little thing we can do,” said Tim Draper, VP of Marketing at Navigant Credit Union.

Col. Clements said to really be ingrained in the community is something that doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of time and hard work.

Navigant Credit Union is proud to support this new station initiative.

More 12 Gives Back: Honoring deserving members of the local community | 12 Gives Back is made possible with the help of their sponsor, Navigant Credit Union.

12 Gives Back – a way to simply say THANK YOU to those making a difference.