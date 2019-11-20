12 Gives Back: Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Each month, WPRI 12, along with Navigant Credit Union, honors those who make a difference in the community and this month we’re recognizing the life-saving work done by Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

It’s where healing happens every day in thousands of ways. It’s a place you hopefully never have to visit, but if you do, it’s where you’ll find some of the best pediatric doctors in the country.

“I think that everybody feels that Hasbro is theirs, and it is,” Director of Patient Affairs Tracey Wallace said.

The hospital making headlines after launching the Every Child, Every Day campaign – the biggest since it opened 25 years ago.

Dr. Francois Luks, Hasbro’s pediatric surgeon-in-chief, says there is a lot of work ahead.

“It’s a way to renovate the whole hospital, top to bottom,” he said. “This is the only children’s hospital [in Rhode Island] so one of the tricks is to navigate that and remain open in full capacity even as we renovate to make it even better.”

The hospital’s Good Night Lights tradition is becoming popular worldwide and beyond. NASA astronauts recently shined a light to patients all the way from the International Space Station.

It’s a local tradition where community members shine lights at bedtime to hospitalized children to show love and support.

The hospital is also seeing more patients than ever.

“We are a destination institution for a number of conditions, for some specific conditions that cannot be treated elsewhere,” Dr. Luks added.

“It’s simple: Hasbro Children’s Hospital saves lives,” Navigant Credit Union Assistant Vice President and Marketing Manager Molly Pastore said. “They’re world-class and they’re the best at what they do, and they do it right here in RI. It’s so important for the community and organizations to continue giving back so that Hasbro can continue giving back to us, and continue to be that great resource that they are.”

12 Gives Back: Honoring the doctors and staff members at Hasbro Children's Hospital.

