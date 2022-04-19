EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) is one step closer to its goal of creating a resource center for local nonprofit organizations.

UWRI announced Tuesday that it’s selected 11 nonprofit leaders who will work together over the next seven months to develop a plan for how the center will operate:

“There is a tremendous amount of knowledge, passion, and experience throughout our nonprofit community and their input is essential to influencing what this resource will ultimately look like and how it will function,” UWRI president and CEO Cortney Nicolato said.

More than 60 people applied to be part of the design team, according to UWRI, and its chosen members come from diverse backgrounds and nonprofits of varying sizes.

“We had a strong application response, and this group of individuals particularly stood out for their collection of unique insights and commitment to collaboration,” Nicolato added. “I’m very excited for what comes next.”

UWRI said applicants who weren’t chosen will be invited to participate in other ways such as advisory clusters, focus groups and input partners.