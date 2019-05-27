Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Impact of Opioids
Call 12 For Action on WPRI.com

Volunteer With Us

Call For Action is an independent nonprofit organization, in which volunteers play an important role. They help investigate and resolve consumer complaints, either by referral or mediation. The most important qualification is a sincere desire to help people resolve consumer problems they have been unable to resolve themselves.

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Call 12 For Action: Volunteer With Us

Want to Volunteer with our Call 12 For Action Team?

We’re always looking for help on our Call 12 For Action consumer investigation team. If you are interested in volunteering your time to help consumers, let us know.

Call 12 For Action Volunteer Application »

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com