PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital is examining whether to sell the two facilities, 12 News has learned, as the company moves to shrink its footprint on the East Coast.

Prospect Medical Holdings, the for-profit owner of the two Rhode Island hospitals, announced Thursday it would sell three facilities in Connecticut to Yale New Haven Health, that state’s largest health system. Separately, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported a deal for the company’s hospitals in that region is expected to be announced Friday.

The activity has helped fuel speculation that Prospect is also looking to find a buyer for CharterCARE, which owns Roger Williams and Fatima. A spokesperson for CharterCARE has not responded to questions over the course of this week about the company’s plans.

But Kristy dosReis, a spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Neronha, confirmed that his office held a meeting earlier this week “with potential Prospect buyers.” She described it as a general introductory meeting, and noted that both the attorney general and the R.I. Department of Health would need to conduct a review under the Hospital Conversions Act before signing off on any transfer of ownership.

Separately, sources told 12 News that employees saw individuals described as potential investors visiting the two local hospitals in recent days.

CharterCARE is Rhode Island’s third-largest hospital network, and the moves regarding its future come as the state’s two largest hospital groups — Lifespan and Care New England — are seeking state and federal regulatory approval to merge under one banner. A combined Lifespan-CNE would dominate hospital services in Rhode Island.

Last year Prospect executives engaged in a months-long battle with Neronha as the California-based company sought approval for its largest shareholder to sell its stake in the business. The two sides eventually reached an agreement that set strict financial conditions for the transaction, including putting $80 million in an escrow account.

The attorney general also required Prospect to keep Roger Williams and Fatima “open and operational” with all of their current services for at least five years.

Lynn Blais, president of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals union, said if Prospect does seek to sell CharterCARE, the union would push to ensure the new owner adheres to the requirements Neronha put in place last year under his agreement with Prospect.

“UNAP is adamant that any potential buyer of Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center must be willing to put health care first and be a true community partner – someone who is willing to invest in the workforce, the hospitals and our community,” Blais said in a statement. “We don’t need a buyer who wants to come in and suck every last nickel out of these hospitals in the interest of making a bigger profit for shareholders.”

Roger Williams and Fatima, which employed roughly 2,800 workers as of last year, have gone through a series ownership changes in recent years. The two facilities first merged in 2009 under the umbrella of a new organization, CharterCARE. Then in 2014, Prospect took control of CharterCARE with an 85% stake in the organization.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

Amanda Pitts contributed to this report.