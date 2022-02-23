PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan and Care New England announced Wednesday they have formally withdrawn their merger application after Attorney General Peter Neronha and the Federal Trade Commission moved to block the transaction last week.

The two not-for-profit hospital groups had sought approval to combine into one organization. But the attorney general and FTC officials argued the deal would be anticompetitive, since the new organization would control roughly 80% of hospital services in Rhode Island.

In a statement, Lifespan and CNE leaders also said they would not seek approval from the General Assembly for a certificate of public advantage, or COPA, which could have allowed them to merge despite antitrust concerns.

The two organizations said they have terminated their exclusive negotiating agreement, freeing up both hospital groups to pursue other options. Care New England leaders have been seeking a merger partner for years to help stabilize its finances.

“The organizations continue to believe the combination of the systems would have greatly enhanced the clinical, academic and research missions, reduced costs and improved the patient care environment,” they said in a statement. “Both organizations are committed to partner in ways that are appropriate from a legal perspective, and allow them to best serve the needs of the community.”

The statement continued, “Leadership is focused on figuring out, with our academic partner, Brown University, the best path forward for the community in terms of cost, quality and access to healthcare in an extremely challenging environment.”

Lifespan and Care New England estimated last week they had spent over $28 million on the merger effort up to that point.

The announcement came hours after a Pennsylvania company, StoneBridge Healthcare, said it had made an unsolicited bid for Care New England — its second such offer, following a previous bid in December 2020. CNE executives spurned StoneBridge’s overtures at the time.

StoneBridge, which bills itself as a company that buys and turns around distressed hospitals, has proposed a purchase price of $200 million plus an additional $300 million investment in capital improvements over seven years, according to a news release.

“Care New England Health System has provided outstanding care to its patients for many years, and StoneBridge Healthcare is committed to the continuation of this high standard of care in Rhode Island,” StoneBridge CEO Joshua Nemzoff said in a statement. “We believe that StoneBridge Healthcare is in a strong position to help Care New England continue delivering cutting-edge care to the communities it serves for years to come.”

Asked about StoneBridge’s offer, Care New England spokesperson Jess McCarthy said, “It is important that we take a moment here … to meet, in person, with the staff at each of our operating units to answer any questions or concerns that they might have.”

“We are happy to speak with our friends in the media, but we must have conversations with our internal colleagues first and foremost, and we are rounding with them throughout this week,” McCarthy added.

Other organizations are also expected to propose deals involving Care New England in the coming months.