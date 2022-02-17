PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Attorney General Peter Neronha on Thursday rejected the proposed merger of Rhode Island’s two largest hospital groups, in a stunning move that throws the future of the state’s most powerful health care institutions into turmoil.

Lifespan and Care New England announced plans to merge a year ago, arguing that by combining forces into an academic medical center affiliated with Brown University they could improve patient care and promote economic development. But they’ve faced pushback from those who fear the potential power of the new organization, which would control roughly 80% of inpatient hospital services in Rhode Island.

In a 150-page written decision, Neronha called the combined market share an “extraordinary and unprecedented” level of dominance and cited it as a key reason for his rejection of the merger. He noted that the biggest hospital groups in Massachusetts and Connecticut — Mass General Brigham and Yale New Haven Health, respectively — control less than one-third of inpatient care in their states.

The attorney general cited four key factors that drove his decision: the negative effects of a lack of competition in Rhode Island health care on costs, care, and workers; the financial weakness of the merged organization; a lack of specifics from Lifespan and CNE about how they would achieve the stated benefits of the merger; and an inability to mitigate the concerns through regulations or approval conditions.

Neronha argued that if the merger was approved, “nearly all Rhode Islanders would see their health care costs go up, for health care that is lower in quality and harder to access, and Rhode Island’s health care workers would be harmed.”

The decision also cited the Federal Trade Commission, which is separately reviewing the Lifespan-CNE merger and is expected to decide soon whether to oppose it. Neronha’s staff found that all the hospital mergers which the FTC has moved to block since 2004 involved smaller concentrations of market power than the Lifespan-CNE proposal would.

“When a system is so big, so dominant, that it is the only system that the vast majority of patients will go to for, say, inpatient care, that system no longer has to do the hard work to strive to be better than the alternative, because; there is no alternative,” Neronha wrote.

As an example, he pointed to when Care New England’s Kent Hospital created a partnership with Brigham & Women’s cardiologists to attract more patients needing complex heart procedures. “Care New England saw its market share for those surgeries rise relative to Lifespan’s and, subsequently, Lifespan established a call center to improve its appointment scheduling operation and win back more patients,” he wrote.

The attorney general’s announcement came well ahead of the March 16 deadline for him to render a decision, and followed an extensive investigation as well as multiple public meetings. His office said it collected more than 3.6 million documents totaling over 11 million pages as part of its review.

Lifespan owns Rhode Island, Miriam, Newport and Bradley hospitals; Care New England owns Women & Infants, Kent and Butler. They employ more than 22,000 workers combined. Brown has agreed to contribute $125 million toward the new entity.

The hospital groups were expected to comment soon after the attorney general’s announcement.

In addition to the FTC decision, the hospital groups are also still awaiting a decision on the merger from the R.I. Department of Health, which like the attorney general must sign off on the deal under state law. It’s unclear whether Neronha’s decision will affect the other two agencies’ next moves.

The merger process has been expensive. Lifespan and Care New England said they have spent about $28.8 million on merger costs as of this week, including application fees, legal work and consultants, as well as footing the ball for the state’s regulatory review; Lifespan pegged the latter cost at about $3 million alone.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

