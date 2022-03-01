PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Care New England President and CEO James Fanale said he sees no path forward for another attempt to merge with Lifespan after the two hospital groups’ proposed tie-up was shot down by regulators last month.

Leaders of the two organizations spent the past year seeking support for a proposal to combine into a single academic health system they argued would improve patient care and bolster the economy.

But Attorney General Peter Neronha and the Federal Trade Commission balked at the idea of having a single entity control roughly 80% of hospital services in the state, and Lifespan and CNE executives formally withdrew their merger application last week after regulators moved to block the deal.

“I think given the decision by the FTC and the AG, I don’t think there will be a Lifespan-Care New England merger,” Fanale told 12 News in an interview Monday. “I think they’ve spoken.”

Fanale said leaders of the two organizations “knew up front” the merger would raise anticompetitive concerns. “We get it,” he said. “Can’t argue that, strictly by the numbers.”

Yet he said executives still thought they had “a good argument” for why the merger made sense, citing the idea that the two systems complemented each other and that combining them would create a large Rhode Island-based system affiliated with Brown University.

Neronha dismissed those arguments during a highly critical hourlong news conference on Feb. 17, where he cited an analysis showing Lifespan and CNE currently compete across a host of services. He also complained that executives failed to give his office an adequate level of detail about their integration plans and Brown’s role in the deal.

Asked about Neronha’s critique, Fanale said, “I was a little surprised. But that’s OK.” As for the attorney general’s frustration about a perceived lack of detail, Fanale said, “We certainly tried.”

In the wake of the merger’s collapse, some have suggested Lifespan and CNE could come back with a revised proposal by offering to divest one or more of their hospitals in order to slim down the size of the deal. (Lifespan owns Rhode Island, Miriam, Newport and Bradley hospitals, while Care New England owns Women & Infants, Kent and Butler.)

But Fanale ruled out the idea of Care New England jettisoning any of the hospitals in order to make a deal with Lifespan work. “It is not on the table,” he said. “We think we should stay together as a system.”

That leaves Care New England once again facing an uncertain future, having spent much of the last decade in merger discussions with other organizations in order to stabilize its finances.

A deal with SouthCoast Health System of New Bedford fell through back in 2016. Three years later, Gov. Gina Raimondo intervened to halt a takeover by Boston-based Partners HealthCare, instead urging a new round of merger talks with Lifespan despite multiple failed Lifespan-CNE deals in years past.

The initial round of talks with Lifespan spurred by Raimondo didn’t bear fruit, but the coronavirus pandemic later sparked renewed discussions, leading to the merger proposal that fell apart last month.

Fanale said that while Care New England doesn’t need to find a new merger partner immediately, “ultimately at some point we’ll have to be part of a larger system. We do.”

He said “the prevailing feeling nationally” is that health systems with roughly $1 billion in revenue like Care New England — or even $2 billion to $3 billion, like Lifespan — can’t operate at the scale necessary for hospital groups today.

CNE is already being courted. StoneBridge Healthcare, a Pennsylvania-based company that previously made an unsolicited bid for the organization in 2020, made another takeover offer last week. Fanale said StoneBridge is one of “a number of parties” that have contacted CNE leaders since the Lifespan merger was rejected.

“We’re not currently in discussions with anybody formally,” he said, adding, “Over the next several weeks we’re taking a deep breath. We’re going to evaluate everything carefully.”

Asked whether Partners — now known as Mass General Brigham — might still be interested in taking over Care New England despite what happened the last time it tried to do so, Fanale said, “I don’t know what their interests are because I haven’t been able to talk to them yet. But we will be talking.”

In the meantime, Fanale said Care New England will also be exploring ways of working more closely with Lifespan and Brown in ways that don’t require regulatory approval.

Care New England’s finances remain precarious. The system posted a roughly $20 million operating loss during the three months ended Dec. 31, which Fanale blamed on the upsurge in COVID-19 cases and related policies such as a pause in elective surgeries. He also cited the staffing shortages that are plaguing hospitals nationwide.

“If I could have enough nurses at Kent Hospital, enough mental health workers at The Providence Center and Butler, we’d be close to breakeven,” he said, adding that it costs roughly four times more to hire a traveling nurse on temporary assignment than it does to pay a regular nurse on staff.

Fanale said he is hopeful the state will alleviate some of the short-term financial pressure on the system by allocating some of its roughly $1 billion in unspent federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to Care New England. And he said he is hopeful about the future.

“I’m bullish about our path forward,” he said. “We still think long term we need to be part of something. But it’s a pretty tough lift to get these things approved in this state.”