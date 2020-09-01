Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Nesi’s Notes: Dec. 11
Tucker Carlson: 'One of my kids' was at Jan. 6 riot
FedEx driver dumped packages 'he didn't want to deliver'
Video
Workers killed after collapse at Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Do I Need a Mask/Vaccination Proof?
Travel Guidance
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
New York’s COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate
Top Stories
Newsmakers 12/10/2021: COVID spike in RI
Video
Top Stories
McKee extends mask requirement for schools, ‘not ready’ to reinstate statewide mandate
Video
‘We should be the ones in charge of what we do’: RI business owners frustrated by possibility of another mask mandate
Video
‘I think it was a misstep’: McKee says changes are coming to controversial $3K vaccine incentive
Video
Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Housing Hurdles
Hospital Hardships
Opioids: How to Get Help
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Memories of McCoy
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Nursing shortage at RI hospitals among ‘most severe’ in country
Video
Top Stories
Target 12 Investigation: .COM Concerns
Video
Providence seeks to hire for next fall as teacher shortage grows
Video
Investigation launched after another Eleanor Slater patient is ‘self-harmed’
Video
Trial of Genoveva Andrade in Fall River corruption case suspended due to COVID
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Hometown Hero
China 2022
College
Big Game Bound
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Top Stories
Wheeler tops Juanita Sanchez in DII boys basketball
Video
Top Stories
Johnston dominates BVP 62-39 in DIII boys hoops
Video
P-Bruins return to ice, fall to Belleville 4-1
Video
Brown’s win streak snapped in 70-65 to Vermont
Video
Observation deck, massive video board among planned Gillette Stadium upgrades
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Holiday Rhode: A 12 on 12 Digital Original Debuts Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Target 12 Investigation: .COM Concerns
Video
Newsmakers 12/10/2021: COVID spike in RI
Video
A War Hero’s Story
Video
Newsmakers 12/3/2021: Helena Foulkes
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhody Round-Up: What’s the one toy you wanted as a kid for Christmas?
Video
Top Stories
Great gift ideas for the young adult on your list
Video
In the Kitchen: Crown Roast of Lamb
Video
Boost your brain health with these foods
Video
Great gifts for the cocktail connoisseur
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Remarkable Women Contest
Hispanic Heritage Month
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
Contests
12 Gives Back
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Business
Nesi’s Notes: Dec. 11
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Man found dead at scene of Central Falls house fire
Video
Nesi’s Notes: Dec. 11
Warmer Saturday With Showers And Strong PM Gusts 40-50 mph At Times
Video
Large fire breaks out at Portsmouth marina; two yachts destroyed
Video
Historically Low Mortgage Rates
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Supply Chain Explained: Why shopping is more challenging, expensive right now
Video
Housing Hurdles: Why finding a place to rent in RI is out of reach for many
Video
Hospital Hardships: RI patients, providers grappling with nation’s 2nd-worst staffing shortage
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
New York’s COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate
Newsmakers 12/10/2021: COVID spike in RI
Video
McKee extends mask requirement for schools, ‘not ready’ to reinstate statewide mandate
Video
‘We should be the ones in charge of what we do’: RI business owners frustrated by possibility of another mask mandate
Video
‘I think it was a misstep’: McKee says changes are coming to controversial $3K vaccine incentive
Video
Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case
Video
No mask mandate from McKee, but he urges Rhode Islanders to protect themselves as COVID-19 cases increase
Video
Lifespan, other health leaders back indoor mask mandate for RI amid rising COVID hospitalizations
Video
FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster, opens extra dose to age 16
Video
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
Video
Study: 4.7K+ COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths could have been prevented in nursing homes this summer
Video
Senate rejects Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
No lack of Christmas trees at some RI farms despite nationwide shortages
Video
A-maize-ing corn mazes to get lost in this fall
Video
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
‘He would have been thrilled’: Warwick man’s late brother inspiration behind massive Christmas display
Gallery
‘I like helping people’: Warwick girl hosts Christmas toy drive for her birthday party
Video
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to begin filming on Federal Hill
Video
Footprints show some two-legged dinosaurs were agile
‘Jeopardy!’ stays with hosts Bialik, Jennings for the season
Alligator captured in Massachusetts river
Video
Here’s how to submit a design for RI’s new license plate