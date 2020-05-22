12 RESPONDS //
Wright’s Farm to reopen next week for curbside to go

wrights chicken farm_276193

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Winner winner, chicken dinner.

Wright’s Farm, a Rhode Island staple made popular by its all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, will soon be reopening for curbside to go.

The restaurant announced it would be back open on May 28 for take-out only. Wright’s offered take-out options before the pandemic but said on social media that there will be a new way to order it.

Curbside to go will be offered on Thursday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 p.m.

Wright’s said details on how the process will work will be announced next week prior to the restaurant’s reopening.

