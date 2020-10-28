Wright’s Farm to reopen its dining rooms next week for reservations only

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Rhode Island staple made popular by it’s all-you-can-eat chicken dinner will soon be reopening its dining room.

Wright’s Farm said Wednesday it plans to reopen for indoor dining on Nov. 5.

Unfortunately, you can’t just show up and expect to stuff yourself full of chicken, pasta and french fries. The restaurant said its dining room will be open for reservations only, and they’re only allowing parties of eight or fewer.

The restaurant will only be open for indoor dining Thursday through Sunday. Anyone looking to make reservations can do so online or call the restaurant at (401) 765-8396.

Dine-in hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

“It’s been a challenging time and we are grateful to our customers who have supported our to-go business; however, we are excited to welcome them back through our doors to enjoy our delicious dinners as they were meant to be enjoyed,” Owner Frank Galleshaw III said.

After temporarily closing down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wright’s Farm reopened for curbside to-go back in May.

The restaurant said it will continue offering its curbside to-go option, however, they will stop taking orders by phone once their dining room is back open.