Wright’s Farm to reopen its dining rooms in April

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the restaurant made popular by its all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, Wright’s Farm, will once again be opening its dining rooms.

The restaurant announced Monday it plans to reopen for indoor dining on April 8.

After closing down completely last March, the restaurant began offering curbside to-go in the summer and reopened its dining rooms in early November.

But the state’s three-week pause following Thanksgiving forced the restaurant to close its dining rooms once again.

The restaurant said its dining rooms will be open for reservations only, and they’re only allowing parties of eight or fewer.

Wright’s Farm will be open for indoor dining Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Anyone looking to make reservations can do so online or call the restaurant at (401) 765-8396.