Wrentham Outlets change Black Friday hours, will not open at midnight

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Wrentham Village Premium Outlets will not open at midnight on Thanksgiving, as they have in the past, according to the town’s police department.

Instead, the outlet’s hours will be Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It is difficult to predict if large crowds will head for the Outlets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday or if people will avoid the large crowds because of COVID-19 and space out their shopping over the weeks leading up to Christmas,” the Wrentham Police Department said in a statement.

The sales will continue throughout the weeks ahead, according to Wrentham police, who are encouraging people spread out their holiday shopping.

Police added they will be prepared with the same number of details and road closures as usual, beginning prior to 6 a.m. Friday.

Individual stores at Wrentham will have limited occupancy, with an employee at each door, to comply with the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Face masks will also be required, hand sanitizer will be available and outside benches will be removed, according to police.