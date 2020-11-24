Wrentham Outlets change Black Friday hours, will not open at midnight

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wrentham police cruiser_241634

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Wrentham Village Premium Outlets will not open at midnight on Thanksgiving, as they have in the past, according to the town’s police department.

Instead, the outlet’s hours will be Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It is difficult to predict if large crowds will head for the Outlets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday or if people will avoid the large crowds because of COVID-19 and space out their shopping over the weeks leading up to Christmas,” the Wrentham Police Department said in a statement.

The sales will continue throughout the weeks ahead, according to Wrentham police, who are encouraging people spread out their holiday shopping.

Police added they will be prepared with the same number of details and road closures as usual, beginning prior to 6 a.m. Friday.

Individual stores at Wrentham will have limited occupancy, with an employee at each door, to comply with the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Face masks will also be required, hand sanitizer will be available and outside benches will be removed, according to police.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour