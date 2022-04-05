EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You’ve likely heard about cryptocurrency, but what about an NFT?

NFTs, known as non-fungible tokens, are digital assets that represent real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos.

“What that means is you can take anything that is real or you can create something and essentially code it to become unique,” Arati Kale, assistant finance professor at Providence College, said.

“Just like a dollar is fungible one dollar is equal to the other dollar, same way one bitcoin is equal to another bitcoin. But one NFT is never equal to the other NFT,” Kale continued.

Eric Palmieri is a professional pizza artist from Johnston and has found success in selling his pizza art as NFTs.

“I can’t sell one of my pizzas as a sort of one of one artwork like a painter might be able to do because the food goes bad,” Palmieri explained. “But with this technology, my artwork can last forever in a way that’s unique.”

Palmieri covers the sauce-topped crust in plastic wrap before placing the toppings. Once the portrait is complete, he takes a photograph of it. Then he completely dismantles the pizza.

“And then the site generates a token for you and attaches your artwork to that token, and it’s stamped. People say it’s minted,” he said.

Johnny Gagnon owns NFTs and sees the potential value in them, but points out they’re only considered valuable if others desire them.

“I’m skeptical. I feel there’s a lot of people skeptical,” Gagnon said. “The argument I hear against NFTs a lot is well you can just take a screenshot of it, and like, yeah you could, but that’s not the real thing.”

Gagnon buys NFTs called “NBA Top Shots” which means he actually owns the data of video of specific moments of professional basketball games. He is taking a risk and hoping the reward in the future is greater.

“That moment. There are only a thousand of them in the world. And you own one of them,” he said. “It’s a market that is run by scarcity.”

From Kale’s perspective, there’s not yet real monetary value in it.

“When you sell it, that’s the only time I can value it,” she explained.

There could be other implications for NFTs as well. Kale said since there is only one unique owner and there is a large database proving who that owner is, people in the future may try to make NFTs out of their personal information so it’s more difficult for someone to steal their identity.