‘Without turning the tables, we can’t stay alive’: Smithfield restaurant to limit dine-in mealtimes this Valentine’s Day

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Restaurant Association said before the coronavirus pandemic, Valentine’s Day was the second busiest holiday of the year for the restaurant industry.

One restaurant owner told 12 News that, between take-out and dinner reservations, he expects to make close to what the restaurant did last year.

Pre-COVID, couples across the country would be heading to restaurants to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but according to data from a National Retail Federation survey, only 24% will venture out this year.

“We are relying on regulars who would normally call in, because there’s still people that do not want to go out and eat in public,” Co-owner of Siena Restaurant Group Anthony Tarro said.

Siena Restaurant Group opened its Smithfield location, Tavola da Siena, eight years ago. Navigating the coronavirus pandemic has been tough for all business owners, Tarro included.

“It’s the uncertainty. It’s trying to maintain some path forward, but not knowing what COVID is going to do next,” he explained.

Before COVID hit, Tarro said they’d be fully booked for Valentine’s Day weeks in advance.

“We would be starting a reserve list to see if somebody calls and cancels,” Tarro said.

Last Thursday, the state eased some restrictions on restaurants. Restaurants can now sit two households and up to eight people at a table, but capacity remains at 50%.

Tarro said they’re limiting the length of mealtimes not because they want to, but because they have to.

“Without turning the tables, we can’t stay alive,” he said. “The only way to replace the people not sitting in your restaurant is to do more of them through the course of the night.”

Mealtime length depends on the date and time. For couples on Valentine’s Day, they’ll have an hour-and-a-half to enjoy a sit-down meal.

Tarro said another restriction hurting the restaurant industry is the state’s mandatory closing of bars.

“Bar business is an integral part of a restaurant, so we really rely on the quick turnover . We rely on people coming in and enjoying cocktails, which helps us obviously produce revenue,” Tarro said.

Despite being down by 15% from this time last year, Tarro said he’s confident the sales from to-go orders will make up for the lost revenue due to capacity limitations.

“For us to continue to do very well in this downed environment is extraordinary,” he said.

Siena Restaurant Group has two other restaurant locations: Siena Restaurant on Federal Hill in Providence and Siena Cucina in East Greenwich.

Tarro said they recently renovated the East Greenwich location. Those renovations have allowed the restaurant to sit 30 more people in that location, while the Federal Hill location remains temporarily closed.

“It just hasn’t come back yet, and for us to make that investment to reopen that restaurant, right now still doesn’t make sense to us,” Tarro said.

Tarro said he’s hopeful they’ll be able to open the Federal Hill location back up come spring, when the weather is warmer and they can offer outdoor dining.