Wintry weather not affecting holiday shopping, businesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With just one week left until Christmas, the rush is on to get those last-minute gifts.

There was a shorter amount of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, so has that and the winter weather slowed down foot traffic at local stores?

If the busy scene inside the Frog and Toad on Hope Street in Providence is any sign of how business is going, it seems good to storeowners Asher and Erin Schofield.

“I feel like we are online for probably our best holiday season this year,” Asher said.

There are a few reasons this year that you might think would affect the holiday shopping season, the first being the late Thanksgiving.

It’s hopping at the @fntpvd on Hope Street in Providence! We asked them if the shorter time between Thanksgiving and Christmas plus the stormy weather has affected business. Story this evening on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/BQRg2vqn6I — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) December 18, 2019

“I think it’s helped sales, It’s been really, really busy, even during weekdays,” Erin said. “I think the late Thanksgiving kind of got people into a scramble, rushing to get their presents for the holiday season.”

Another potential holiday spoiler could have been all of the stormy weather the past few weeks, which has featured a combination of rain, sleet and snow.

“We’re New Englanders, we don’t get affected by weather, we tough it out,” Asher said.

It helped that Wednesday afternoon’s weather was not too bad following Tuesday’s icy storm. Not only were people streaming in and out of this store, but Hope Street was also hopping with both foot and toad traffic.

It seems that rain, snow, or sunshine, New Englanders don’t want to end up empty-handed this time of the year.

“You gotta get your presents. We just tell them to drive safely on their way home,” Asher and Erin said.

The Schofield’s said the one thing that can sometimes slow down shopping traffic is a lot of heavy snow, but it hasn’t yet put a damper this holiday season.