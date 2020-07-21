Whole Foods sued by workers for barring BLM face coverings

BOSTON (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Whole Foods Market accuses the supermarket chain of retaliating against its employees when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings while on the job.

The suit filed Monday in Boston says Whole Foods disciplined, intimidated and retaliated against the workers who were showing solidarity with the racial justice movement that had a resurgence of support following the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The suit says management cited the company dress code, which prohibits slogans or logos not affiliated with the company, as the reason for prohibiting Black Lives Matter messages, but noted that the company has allowed other messages on workers’ attire.

Whole Foods said it could not comment on pending litigation.