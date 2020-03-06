Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 10

White Claw debuts three new flavors

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: White Claw

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A top-selling spiked seltzer brand is adding some new flavors to its lineup.

White Claw is adding lemon, watermelon and tangerine to its list of flavors after receiving more than 70,000 requests on social media.

Prior to the new additions, White Claw had five flavors: black cherry, raspberry, lime, grapefruit and mango.

The popular seltzer brand debuted back in 2016 but rose in popularity last summer.

Right now, White Claw controls approximately 60% of the hard seltzer beverage category in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com