White Claw debuts three new flavors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A top-selling spiked seltzer brand is adding some new flavors to its lineup.

White Claw is adding lemon, watermelon and tangerine to its list of flavors after receiving more than 70,000 requests on social media.

Prior to the new additions, White Claw had five flavors: black cherry, raspberry, lime, grapefruit and mango.

The wait is over! Introducing the highly-anticipated, expertly crafted new flavors in White Claw Flavor Collection No.2. #WhiteClawFlavors pic.twitter.com/94TgEIsZ2k — White Claw Hard Seltzer (@WhiteClaw) March 5, 2020

The popular seltzer brand debuted back in 2016 but rose in popularity last summer.

Right now, White Claw controls approximately 60% of the hard seltzer beverage category in the United States.