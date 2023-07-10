EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s prime time for online shopping this week. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday and the tech giant is touting how much money you can save. This year, the annual two-day sales event runs July 11-12.

With all the hype surrounding the summer day of deals, 12 News has compiled everything you need to know to make the most of the online event, whether you’re looking to make a big purchase or just doing some back-to-school shopping.

When is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day starts on July 11 at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time and runs for 48 hours.

Who can take advantage of Prime Day?

The deals are for Amazon Prime members only, but you can also sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial to take advantage of the savings.

If you don’t have one already, an Amazon Prime membership is $15 a month and you may be able to receive even more of a discount (up to 50% off the monthly fee) if you’re receiving government assistance or if you’re a student.

What are the best Prime Day deals?

According to BestReviews, one of Amazon’s affiliates, you can expect to see big discounts on beauty products, TVs, and some other electronics. You can find more of the website’s expert recommendations here.

BESTREVIEWS on WPRI.com: Research before you shop »

Amazon also says you can track the best deals on their Amazon Prime Day page. The page is currently advertising up to 60% off of Amazon devices along with other limited-time offers.

How can you keep track of the deals?

On Amazon’s Prime Day page, click on “Watch this deal” to monitor the savings. The Amazon app also offers push notifications so you can be alerted five minutes before a deal starts.