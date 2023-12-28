PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is expected to become home to a variety of new businesses next year.

Here’s a look at what is supposed to open up in 2024:

Raising Cane’s

Calling all chicken finger lovers! Rhode Island’s first Raising Cane’s is expected to open its doors in January.

The Louisiana-based chain, which primarily serves chicken fingers, has taken up residence in Johnston’s Stonehill Market Place on Atwood Avenue.

The fast-food restaurant will boast two drive-thru lanes and a dining room than can seat approximately 100 people.

An exact date for the restaurant’s opening has not been announced, but construction appears to be complete.

Raising Cane’s is also expected to open another restaurant on Route 6 in Seekonk, just over the Rhode Island border, next year.

Track 15

Rhode Island’s first food hall is slated to open in downtown Providence sometime next summer.

Track 15 is in the process of being built on the lower level of Union Station on Exchange Terrace.

The new food hall is expected to be a cultural hub featuring a diverse array of vendors, including the Dune Brothers, Chef Maria Mez from Dolores, There There and Chef Kevin O’Donnell (Giusto, Mother Pizzeria).

It will also include a bar, indoor and outdoor seating, an entertainment venue and additional space for seven local restaurateurs.

Level99

A unique challenge-based entertainment venue will open in Providence early next year.

Level99 has officially expanded into Rhode Island. The entertainment venue has moved into the third floor of the Providence Place mall where JC Penny used to be.

This will be Level99’s second location, with the first opening a few years ago at Natick Mall.

The entertainment venue, which is described as being tailored toward adventure seekers, boasts dozens of challenge rooms, scavenger hunts and arena-style competitions.

It will also feature “elevated food and craft beverage options” courtesy of Night Shift Brewing.

Costco Wholesale Club?

The Ocean State may become home to its first Costco Wholesale Club next year.

The members-only retailer will be setting up shop in the former ACI building on Goddard Road in Cranston.

Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins previously told 12 News the store would be built and open in 2024, but it’s unclear if that is still the case.

Currently, the closest Costco stores to Rhode Island are in Avon, Mass., and East Lyme, Conn.

Is there a business opening in Rhode Island next year that’s not on this list? Email reportit@wpri.com to let us know!