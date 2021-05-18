Whalers giving away free keg of beer to all RI bars, restaurants

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Whalers Brewing Company is kicking off the summer by offering Rhode Island bars and restaurants a free keg of beer.

The company said every bar and and restaurant in the state can receive a keg of Whalers’ American Pale Ale, Rise.

“Bars and restaurants across the state put us on the map, they helped take us from the smallest brewery in Rhode Island to the largest, and after a tough year for all Rhode Islanders, we figured, ‘what better way to say thank you and help ring in summer than free beer?'” Founders & Head Brewers Josh Dunlap and Wes Staschke said.

To grab their free keg, all bars and restaurants have to do is ask their Horizon Beverage sales representative.

“The entire crew has been working around the clock over the past two weeks to make enough Rise to pull this off,” the founders said.