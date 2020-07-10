Westerly restaurant ends in-person dining after some guests were ‘profane, verbally abusive’ to staff

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A seafood restaurant in Westerly will only be offering takeout for the rest of the summer due to the actions of some patrons.

Two Little Fish owner Timothy Brennan tells Eyewitness News that while many of his customers have been supportive and understanding of the restrictions put in place due to COVID-19, a “significant” number of people not only refused to wear masks and socially distance, but were also verbally abusive toward his staff.

“They would swear, they would use profanity, they would get quite upset,” he said. “I think in the end, everyone will be alright. It’s just a shame that sometimes a few bad apples spoil the barrel.”

As a result, Brennan took to social media to announce the restaurant will no longer have indoor and outdoor dining this season.

Hear more from Brennan and reaction from some of his customers tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.