Website for RI small businesses to expand as economy reopens

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Since RIsmallbusiness.org launched on March 24, more than 1,100 businesses have registered, but now one of its founders says it’s time to take the website to the next phase.

The website was set up during the first month of the COVID-19 pandemic to help Rhode Island small businesses stay afloat. It helped launch the Gift it Forward initiative, where you could buy gift cards from local shops.

Now, the website is being transformed to help businesses with new needs as the state starts to reopen.

“We’ve had so much traction and so much momentum with the site that it’s time to have the businesses have a voice,” said Justin Gontarek, co-owner of Warwick-based Oceanside Graphics.

Gontarek helped design the website, which initially had three key features: business registration, community nominations and corporate giving.

The primary function was to connect members of the community with businesses, giving people the opportunity to purchase gift cards as a way to provide them with income in the short term.

Gontarek says the next phase will be a communications hub for all Rhode Island small businesses, which some of his staff at Oceanside Graphics will volunteer their time to run.

The goal is to make it easier for businesses to not only see new state guidelines and rules, but also to share ideas with each other, industry by industry.

“We’re all learning, we’re all trying to adapt,” Gontarek added. “We’re trying to get some sense of normalcy to get up and running.”

Gontarek hopes to launch this new part of the site as early as the end of this week.

“Then, we’re just going to continue on and hopefully make some more traction and really be, for the first time, again, in a long time, that small business owners have a voice,” he said.

In the meantime, Oceanside Graphics has continued to operate, though not in its usual way. The company has manufactured thousands of face shields for nursing homes and hospitals, and not it’s working to create sneeze guards for retailers.

