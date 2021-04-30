‘We thought we’d return the favor’: Dunkin’ is bringing its brew to you this summer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Have you ever wanted Dunkin’ but didn’t feel like hitting up the drive-through?

Well now you may not have to go out of your way: Dunkin’ is now bringing its brew to you.

Beginning in June, Dunkin’ will be deploying its “Discover Your New Brew Sampling Truck” to neighborhoods, community centers and apartment complexes across Rhode Island and Bristol County.

The truck will be out and about all summer offering free hot and iced coffee with a rotating lineup of Dunkin’s newest flavors.

“There’s nothing we love more than seeing our loyal guests visit our Dunkin’ restaurants every morning for their daily coffee runs, so we thought we’d return the favor and bring Dunkin’ directly to them for a change,” local Dunkin’ business owner Rob Batista said.

“Especially as the weather gets warmer, we hope visits from our Discover Your New Brew Truck will spice up our guests’ daily work-from-home routines, and bring neighborhoods together for a quick community coffee break,” he continued.

Residents will also have the opportunity to request a visit from the truck by submitting their neighborhood online, however, Dunkin’ said a request does not guarantee a visit.