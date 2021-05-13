‘We really value this property’: Crowne Plaza unveils $25M upgrade

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One of Rhode Island’s largest event venues just received a major facelift.

The Crowne Plaza just completed $25 million-worth of renovations, which includes a redesign of the lobby, café, lounge area, marketplace, pool area and fitness center. The hotel’s four meeting rooms and 266 guest rooms have also been renovated.

“The new design enhances each guests’ productivity, energy, inspiration and of course both work and down time whether in their room or in the public spaces,” Crowne Plaza’s General Manager Lynne Oscarson said. “We want a stay at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Warwick to be a fun and relaxing experience for the business or leisure traveler.”

The hotel has been a staple in Warwick since it first opened in 1987. Crowne Plaza, according to Kristen Adamo, the president and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the second-most booked venue in Rhode Island.

“We really value this property and the way it doesn’t only fills the rooms here, but rooms throughout Warwick and the surrounding area, so it’s a huge important part of our business,” Adamo said.

Adamo said the renovations will help the state’s events industry, which has been working to bounce back from the pandemic.

“I feel like this is really the new jumpstart of the new hospitality economy,” she said.

Carpionato Group, a Rhode Island-based property development company that owns the hotel, helped ensure the project’s completion.

“It was a dark day when COVID hit,” President and CEO of Carpionato Group K. MacArthur Coates said, adding that the state’s pandemic restrictions made it hard for the hotel to continue operating.

Coates said more than 100 of the hotel’s 230 employees have returned to work.

“I personally did a lot of the layoffs,” Coates said. “These people are part of our family, we care about them. We’re glad they’re back. I also made the calls inviting people to come back.”

Coates said the rest of the hotel’s employees will also return to work as operations continue to increase.