‘We need a reset’: Rebelle Artisan Bagels closing for now

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rebelle Artisan Bagels took to social media Friday to announce they are closing their doors.

In a social post, the business said while they’re proud to have made it through the pandemic, they no longer have the staff to meet the level of service their customers are used to.

“We haven’t had a steady roster of sandwich makers for months and doing online and in person and bodega and everything to keep it going has worn us down,” the post reads. “It’s time to call it a day, at least for now. We need a reset.”

Although they say they’re are closing their doors effective immediately, it doesn’t seem they are going away for good.

“We are keeping the kitchen; we still have our lease, our landlords are the best, and we are going to put our heads together to sort out how Rebelle can come back in this same space, different vision, same amazing bagels & leadership team,” the post says.

The post also mentions visiting Rebelle at Little Sister PVD and a pop up shop at Farm Fresh RI‘s Sims Avenue market which takes place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/11/21: Taxing PPP Loans

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community