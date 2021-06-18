‘We need a reset’: Rebelle Artisan Bagels closing for now

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rebelle Artisan Bagels took to social media Friday to announce they are closing their doors.

In a social post, the business said while they’re proud to have made it through the pandemic, they no longer have the staff to meet the level of service their customers are used to.

“We haven’t had a steady roster of sandwich makers for months and doing online and in person and bodega and everything to keep it going has worn us down,” the post reads. “It’s time to call it a day, at least for now. We need a reset.”

Although they say they’re are closing their doors effective immediately, it doesn’t seem they are going away for good.

“We are keeping the kitchen; we still have our lease, our landlords are the best, and we are going to put our heads together to sort out how Rebelle can come back in this same space, different vision, same amazing bagels & leadership team,” the post says.

The post also mentions visiting Rebelle at Little Sister PVD and a pop up shop at Farm Fresh RI‘s Sims Avenue market which takes place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.